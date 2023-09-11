Greek PM Miçotakis Pledges aid for flood victims, Calls for European support

Visiting the disaster-stricken area, Miçotakis, during an announcement at the crisis center in Larisa, highlighted that the issue of "public health" came to the forefront in today's meeting with officials from the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Health, Agriculture, and Family.

Miçotakis reassured the flood victims that the state would definitely lend a helping hand, saying, "On Tuesday morning, I will go to Strasbourg with a government delegation to meet with the Prime Minister of the EU Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) and discuss how Europe can support our country to cope with this great disaster by providing substantial financial assistance."

Miçotakis stated that the state would provide financial assistance to the flood victims and explained that a series of measures would also be taken to protect public health.

Reminding of concerns that animals killed due to the flood could pose a serious risk to public health, Miçotakis said that the dead animals would be incinerated or buried, taking into account health conditions.

"In the disaster-stricken area, there are cases of West Nile Virus."

Miçotakis also mentioned that there are cases of the West Nile Virus in the disaster-stricken area and that the Ministry of Health will also work on pest and insect control.

Miçotakis said that it would take about a week to compensate for the difficulties in providing city tap water to the region, and he urged the people in the region to drink only bottled drinking water.

According to a statement from the Fire Department, which is under the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, the number of deaths due to the flood disaster caused by heavy rains that started on Tuesday has risen to 15.

Miçotakis was protested in the disaster area

According to information reported by the local press, flood victims staged a protest against Miçotakis in Larisa.

The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. In the scuffle between the police and the demonstrators, 9 police officers were injured, and more than 20 demonstrators were detained.