Türkiye rescues 145 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 145 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, authorities said on Monday.

Coast guard units rescued 61 migrants from a rubber boat off Mugla's Bodrum and Datca districts and 84 others were saved off Didim district in Aydin province, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.

The migrants were later taken to the provincial migration authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.