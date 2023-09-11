Israeli government, opposition resume talks on judicial overhaul

Talks resumed between the Israeli government and opposition for reaching a compromise on controversial judicial overhaul, according to local media on Monday.

The indirect talks came on the eve of a hearing by Israel's Supreme Court into petitions filed against a bill to limit the reasonableness standard law, approved by the Knesset (Israel's parliament) last July.

The opposition says the bill would curtail the powers of the Supreme Court.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the indirect talks were held between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The reasonableness standard law is one of eight proposed bills by the government to achieve what it says a balance between the legislative, executive and judicial authorities. The opposition, however, views the proposed bills as a coup.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over a government plan to introduce judicial reforms seen by the opposition as a power grab in favor of executive authority.