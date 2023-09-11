G20 Leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by wearing khadi scarves

G20 leaders, as they entered the Rajghat monument of Mohandas K. Gandhi, often considered the father of India's independence who was assassinated in 1948, were wearing handwoven scarves around their necks.

For Gandhi, a global icon of peace and non-violence, khadi scarves were a symbol of self-reliance. Khadi was a clothing item designed to be locally produced by Indians and intended to boycott imported or British-made products of the time.

It symbolized to Indians that they could enhance their industrial potential and free the country from dependence on former colonial rulers.

Gandhi often spun his own khadi clothing on a device known as a charkha or spinning wheel, symbolizing the country's political and economic liberation.

Another significant issue apart from the scarf, which has become a symbol of G20 in India, was the renaming of India.

In the invitation letter for the G20 Summit's opening dinner, President Droupadi Murmu was referred to as "The President of Bharat" instead of "The President of India."

Sambit Patra, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which Modi is the leader, also made reference to "Bharat Prime Minister" for Modi on the social media platform X.



While the opposition argues that the Modi government is preparing to change the country's name to "Bharat," supporters of the ruling party claim that this move signifies a departure from colonial history.

The issue, which has been debated since the country gained independence in 1947, is expected to remain on the agenda in the coming period.