DFB under fire over Flick exit timing just before basketball WC title

Former basketball international Patrick Femerling has criticized German football authorities for announcing the dismissal of national team coach Hansi Flick just minutes before Germany won the basketball World Cup for the first time.

Femerling told rbb24 Inforadio on Monday that the timing on Sunday had "surprised and annoyed him."



The German Football federation (DFB) statement was published less than 20 minutes before the basketball team clinched the historic title with a 83-77 triumph over Serbia in Manila.



Flick had to go after a 4-1 home defeat against Japan on Saturday night, and after still being present at an open training session Sunday morning.



"My personal and honest opinion: I found that a little cheeky because it was such a big sporting moment," Femerling said.



"To get in the way - whether it is intentional or not remains to be seen - at a moment when another team has sacrificed so much and has such a success is simply a shame.



"It is unnecessary to distract the deserved attention with a report that is A negative and B is simply bad in terms of timing," added Femerling who had helped Germany win World Cup bronze in 2002.



The DFB timing - possibly because Flick's dismissal appeared to have been leaked - was also widely condemned on social media by fans and journalists, and in the media as well.



"The DFB timing was as bad as the latest games of the German team. very bad style," the Tagesspiegel paper said.



Broadcasters SWR said: "Worst possible timing: DFB crashes basketball party with Flick dismissal.



"Perhaps the world of decision-makers at the DFB really only revolves around football and themselves. The Flick message could just as well have been published [a few hours later] and the basketball players would have had the big stage for themselves. They deserved it."









