Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will pay an official visit to China on Friday, Beijing said.

Hua Chunying, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said Maduro will pay a week-long state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The visit will conclude on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hua said in a separate statement that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will also pay a week-long state visit to China starting Sunday.