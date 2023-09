Russia's FSB says it prevented "terrorist attack" in Crimea -- IFAX

A woman uses her mobile phone in front of the Federal Security Service (FSB) building on Lubyanka Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had prevented a "terrorist attack" at a railway transport facility in annexed Crimea.

It gave no immediate further details.