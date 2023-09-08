Nearly 800 forest fires in Canada remain uncontainable

According to an official statement from the Canadian government, as a result of the fires, 232,000 people have been evacuated following 284 evacuation orders.



The Ministry of Natural Resources stated that out of the 1052 ongoing forest fires across the country, 791 are still not under control.



Michael Martin, the Director-General of the Ministry, mentioned, "Recent estimates indicate the potential for increasing forest fires in the central regions of Canada, from the east of Alberta to the central part of Ontario."



The Ministry reported that there have been 6,174 fires in the country this year.



















