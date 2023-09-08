Chinese premier meets Indonesian president to boost trade

China's Premier Li Qiang (L) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) attend a meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta on September 8, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Friday met in the capital Jakarta to boost cooperation and trade, with a focus on expanding imports from Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Li Qiang expressed China's readiness to collaborate with Indonesia in preparing for the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, state-run Xinhua reported.

He emphasized China's dedication to making the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and "Two Countries, Twin Parks" key projects within the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation with Indonesia.

Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor is a free trade agreement among the Asia-Pacific nations, while "Two Countries, Twin Parks" is a bilateral trade arrangement between China and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Widodo said that his country will collaborate with Beijing to promote regional cooperation while ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Widodo also affirmed Indonesia's adherence to the one-China principle.