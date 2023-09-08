Biden and Modi meet amid criticism of restricted access from press

After landing in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday ahead of the official start of the G20 summit, US President Joe Biden met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.



Before the meeting, the US press had been highly critical of the meeting with Modi because access by the media was severely restricted.



In an attempt to appease journalists, Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: "This meeting will be taking place at the prime minister's residence. So, it is unusual in that respect. This is not your typical bilateral visit to India with meetings taking place in the prime minister's office and an entire programme."



In June, Modi was received by Biden as a state guest at the White House. The two leaders held a joint press conference, which is very unusual for Modi as he rarely takes questions from journalists.



The US government is looking to strengthen US-Indian ties to counter growing concerns over China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.



