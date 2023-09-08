6.6 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the south of New Zealand's Kermadec Islands on Friday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake's epicenter was some 705 kilometers (438 miles) northeast of Tauranga city on New Zealand's North Island, at a depth of 89.8 kilometers (55.8 miles).

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties as the Kermadec Islands are mostly uninhabited, except for a New Zealand monitoring station on Raoul Island, according to the media in New Zealand.

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency said they are assessing whether the earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. However, later they said there was no tsunami threat.























