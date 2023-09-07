 Contact Us
News World Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Chile

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Chile

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck northern Chile on Wednesday, with its epicenter located 41 kilometers (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo. Fortunately, authorities withdrew a precautionary evacuation order, and there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 07,2023
Subscribe
MAGNITUDE 6.2 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES CHILE

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8.48 p.m. local time (2348GMT), while its epicenter was 41 kilometers (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile.

It occurred at a depth of 41 kilometers.

Authorities withdrew a cautionary evacuation order, and no casualties or structural damage have been reported, according to Chile's emergency services.

Chile has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 500 people.