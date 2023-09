In the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas in the country, 6 individuals who carried out an armed attack on a house forgot to throw the hand grenade as they fled.

As a result of the forgotten hand grenade exploding a few meters away in the moving vehicle, 4 people lost their lives at the scene, and 2 people were severely injured.

Security camera footage shows armed individuals firing at a house and then getting into a car, but shortly after driving a few meters, the car explodes.