ESCAPED BY CLIMBING THE WALL: PRISONERS DARING ESCAPE

A thief in the state of Pennsylvania in the USA escaped from prison by climbing over the wall.

Published September 07,2023
Officials in West Chester, Pennsylvania, have intensified the search for a murder suspect who escaped from prison after climbing a wall.

Danelo Cavalcante, originally from Brazil, escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday, August 31st.The fugitive is believed to be in a densely wooded rural area approximately 3.2 km from the prison.

Cavalcante was found guilty of killing his ex girlfriend and was sentenced to life in prison.
Officials have urged residents in the area to stay away from vacant properties where Cavalcante could hide and to contact the police to search vacant houses.