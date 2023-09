Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a Russian attack on Wednesday that he said killed at least 16 people, including a child, and wounded many more.

Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that a market, shops and a pharmacy had been hit in the eastern city close to the battlefield. The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said.