Muslim cinema unites people from different countries: Russian minister

Muslim cinemas unite people from different countries, the Russian culture minister said on Wednesday.

In an address to the participants of the Kazan International Festival of Muslim Cinema, which is being held in the capital of Tatarstan for the 19th time, Lyubimova said that it is one of the platforms that promotes a dialogue of cultures between countries and artists.

"The festival, which has been held in the Republic of Tatarstan since 2005, is a landmark cultural event that unites professionals and film lovers. The Kazan Festival has established itself not only in our country but also far beyond its borders," she said.

The minister said that every year the event presents "bright original premieres" from different parts of the world and discovers new names in cinema.

"I am sure that the festival will continue to promote the dialogue of cultures between countries and art workers," she said.

The 19th Kazan International Festival of Muslim Cinema takes place in the administrative center of Tatarstan from Sept. 5-9.

The organizing committee of the festival said it received 712 applications from 44 countries this year, and that 52 films from 21 countries were nominated for prizes in different categories, including from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Greece, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Syria, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Türkiye, and the UK.







