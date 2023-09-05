Computer glitch causes significant delays for over 200 flights

On Tuesday, United Airlines faced extensive disruptions with more than 200 of its flights experiencing delays due to a systemwide computer glitch, the airline confirmed.

As the fourth-largest domestic carrier in the United States, United Airlines found itself in the situation of temporarily grounding its departing aircraft while addressing the technology issue. The airline promptly issued a statement acknowledging the incident, stating, "Flights that are already in the air will continue to their planned destinations. We are actively investigating the matter and will provide further updates as information becomes available."

Approximately one hour later, United Airlines announced that they had successfully resolved the technical issue, subsequently lifting the ground stop.

In total, the computer glitch caused delays for 211 flights across the nation.