Blinken holds separate calls with Israeli, Palestinian leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate telephone calls Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken "expressed continued concern about ongoing violence in the West Bank," in his call with Abbas, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in a statement.

"He reaffirmed U.S. support for measures to advance freedom and security and improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people. The Secretary and President Abbas discussed their support for a two-state solution and opposition to actions endangering its viability," it said.

The call came as tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

In his call with Netanyahu, Blinken reaffirmed the "strength of the bilateral partnership and U.S. commitment to Israel's security," Miller said separately.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed mutual interests, including expanding Israel's regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran," it said.

"The Secretary reiterated continued U.S. support for policies that ensure freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike," it added.