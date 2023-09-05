Nearly 7.1 million internally displaced in war-torn Sudan: UN

The number of displaced civilians within Sudan has almost doubled since the outbreak of clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April, according to the UN migration agency on Tuesday.

"Nearly 7.1 million people are internally displaced within Sudan," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

It said around 3.8 million new people have been displaced by the ongoing fighting between the army and RSF since April.

"Since the onset of violence, more than one million people have fled to neighboring countries," it added.

According to the UN agency, around 24.7 million Sudanese, or half of the country's population, are now in need of humanitarian aid and protection.

"The conflict has caused a severe humanitarian crisis as shortages of food, water, medicines, and fuel have become extremely acute," the IOM said.

"Prices of essential goods have dramatically increased due to disrupted trade routes and limited access, making them unaffordable for those remaining in besieged towns and cities across Sudan."

The migration organization also cited widespread human rights violations in Sudan, including gender-based violence, forced displacement, and killings of civilians.

"The people of Sudan deserve peace. Any further escalation of violence would further devastate the country and the region," said Federico Soda, IOM Director of the Department of Operations and Emergencies.

More than 3,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured since the outbreak of violence in Sudan in April, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals failed to end violence in the country.