Ukraine defence minister says hands in resignation letter

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced Monday he had handed his resignation letter to parliament after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for "new approaches" to face the Russia's invasion.

"I have submitted my letter of resignation to Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine. It was an honour to serve the Ukrainian people and work for the (Ukrainian army) for the last 22 months, the toughest period of Ukraine's modern history," Reznikov said in post on social media.