NASA: Crew of four back on Earth after six months in space

DPA WORLD Published September 04,2023

After about six months on board the International Space Station (ISS) two Americans, a Russian and an United Arab Emirates astronaut have safely returned to Earth, NASA said in the early hours of Monday.



The "Crew-6" onboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida just after 12:15 am (0415 GMT), some 17 hours after undocking from the ISS.



That crew, which had set off from Earth in March, consists of Americans Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the Russian Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan al-Niyadi of the UAE.



With the departure of the quartet, the station crew fell back to seven members as NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission, the seventh commercial crew rotation mission for the U.S. space agency, reached the space outpost on August 27.





























