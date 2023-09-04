BELARUS DOESNT SEE ALLEGED POLISH HELICOPTER INCIDENT AS PROVOCATION

After Belarus accused its neighbour Poland of trespassing into its airspace with a military helicopter last week, the Belarusian Defence Ministry now said they don't consider the incident a "provocation."



Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin made the remark during a joint military manoeuvre of a Russian-led security alliance, according to Russian state media on Monday.



Khrenin accused the Polish pilots of "poor training."



The Mi-24 aircraft flew across the border and into the Berestovitsky district on Friday before returning to Poland a short time later, the Belarusian state agency BELTA reported referencing the country's border protection agency.



Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said at the time that statements by Belarusian services should be treated with great caution.



Relations between the two countries have been particularly tense since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, in which Belarus supports Moscow.



At the beginning of August, Poland reported an airspace violation by a Belarusian helicopter, causing Poland to send more troops to the border.



More than 2,000 soldiers from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are currently taking part in a military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Belarus.







