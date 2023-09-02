Ukraine war: Profiteering Putin influencers and the spread of war propaganda

Russia's pro-war influencers are capitalizing on their social media coverage of the Ukraine conflict, as revealed by the BBC. These influencers, often referred to as "Z-Bloggers" in Russia due to their support for the war symbolized by the letter Z, are not only sharing gruesome videos of drone strikes and spreading false claims about Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky but also promoting advertisements ranging from cryptocurrency to fashion.

These Z-Bloggers are frequently embedded with the Russian army and post footage from the front lines, urging young Russians to enlist. Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, pro-war influencers have garnered millions of followers on Telegram, a social media platform that gained popularity among Russians after President Vladimir Putin banned Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. This surge in Telegram users has led to a booming advertising market.

War influencers are taking advantage of this trend by selling ad space to companies seeking to reach young audiences. To gauge their rates, members of the BBC's Global Disinformation Team posed as hotel owners interested in advertising on their channels.

Prominent figures in this arena, such as Alexander Kots and Semyon Pegov (known as WarGonzo), charge substantial fees for advertising on their channels, ranging from £440 to £1,550 per post. Given that top war influencers post at least one ad daily, their potential income far exceeds Russia's average monthly wage of £550.

Additionally, advertising agents working with channels linked to the Wagner Group quoted prices ranging from £86 to £260 per ad. Despite varying follower counts, these influencers are monetizing their reach effectively.

While some Z-Bloggers have experience in war reporting for state-run media, others, like Maryana Naumova, have no professional training but have gained prominence through alternative means.

The BBC attempted to interview several prominent war bloggers, but Alexander Kots was the only one willing to engage. From the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Kots described himself as a reporter in an information war, acknowledging the role of influencers like him in Russia's propaganda efforts.

The Z-Bloggers' expanding market is fueled by exclusive videos from the front lines, attracting diverse audiences from domestic pro-war supporters to Western and Ukrainian analysts seeking insights into the Russian trenches. However, some of the videos shared by pro-war bloggers are fabricated, contributing to false narratives about Ukraine. These influencers have successfully swayed young Russians to support the war.

Telegram, the platform hosting these influencers, defended its stance, emphasizing its role in providing access to independent media outlets and uncensored international news. Telegram also stated that it adheres to international sanctions and blocks Russian state media where required by law.

Throughout the conflict, President Putin has expressed gratitude for the Z-Bloggers' efforts. He appointed Alexander Kots to the presidential human rights council and included Semyon Pegov and other bloggers in a working group on mobilization. In June, President Putin invited pro-war influencers and state media reporters to the Kremlin, acknowledging the importance of the information battle and seeking their support.