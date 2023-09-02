GERMANYS CHANCELLOR INJURED WHILE JOGGING

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on prior to the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on June 21, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell while jogging and was injured, according to media reports Saturday.

Scholz sustained bruises to his face that triggered the cancelation of some appointments for the weekend, said German news agency DPA, citing a government spokesperson.

But his scheduled program next week will not be affected, it added.

Scholz is expected to attend the International Motor Show Germany (IAA) on Sept. 5 and address parliament the same day ahead of his trip to the G-20 Summit in India.