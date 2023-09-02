Manchester City take 4th Premier League win in row

Manchester City took their fourth English Premier League win in a row after beating Fulham 5-1 on Saturday.

The Citizens took the lead with Julian Alvarez, while the second goal came from Nathan Ake, and Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Tim Ream scored only one goal for Fulham.

With this result, Manchester City remained at the top of the standings with 12 points.

In another Saturday game, Tottenham defeated home team Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor Stadium.

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick, while Cristian Romero and James Maddison added a goal each for the London club.

Lyle Foster and Josh Brownhill netted for the losing side.

Second-place Tottenham collected 10 points so far in weekday four of the English top-tier football league.