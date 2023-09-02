Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed dead at 94

Fulham's chairman Mohamed Al-Fayed celebrates his team win against Portsmouth to retain their place in Premier League at the end of their English Premier League soccer match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England, Sunday, May 11, 2008. (AP File Photo)

Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed died Friday, according to the British football club, Fulham. He was 94.

"Everyone at Fulham was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of our former Owner and Chairman, Mohamed Al Fayed," the club said in a statement.

"We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time," it added.

The former Harrods stores in the UK and Fulham football club owner was buried in London after Friday prayers, according to SkyNews.

His son, film producer Dodi Al-Fayed, was killed in a car accident in Paris along with Princess Diana in 1997.


























