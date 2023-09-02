News World Belarus accuses Polish helicopter of airspace violation

Belarus has accused its neighbour Poland of trespassing into its airspace with a military helicopter.



The Mi-24 aircraft flew across the border and into the Berestovitsky district on Friday before returning to Poland a short time later, the Belarusian state agency BELTA reported, citing the border force of the authoritarian country.



Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński told Polsat News: "We will analyse the situation, but one must treat such statements by the Belarusian services with great caution."



At the beginning of August NATO member Poland had reported an airspace violation by a Belarusian helicopter. At that time, Poland informed NATO and decided to send more troops to the border. Minsk rejected the charge from Warsaw.



Relations between the two countries have been particularly tense since the beginning of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, in which Belarus supports Moscow. Poland is now particularly concerned about the stationing of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.





























