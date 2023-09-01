Search underway: Passenger overboard on largest cruise ship

A passenger went overboard from Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas off the coast of Cuba on Tuesday during a seven-day cruise departing from Port Canaveral, Florida," stated a company spokesperson.

The cruise's spokesperson added, "The ship's crew initiated a search and rescue operation and is cooperating with local authorities. Out of respect for the family, we will not disclose further details about this unfortunate incident."

"The shipboard team is working with local authorities, and our Care Team is offering assistance and support to the family," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told "Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."