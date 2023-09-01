Pentagon launches websites for declassified info about UFOs

Pentagon Spokesperson Patrick Ryder, in a press statement made yesterday, announced that the Department has launched the "www.aaro.mil" website in collaboration with the All Fields Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a department dedicated to understanding UFOs, with the aim of providing information to the public regarding their efforts.

Ryder stated that the website would provide information, including declassified UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) cases, videos, and photographs approved for public release. He also mentioned that the site includes reporting indexes, frequently asked questions, official reports, transcripts, press releases, and other resources that the public may find useful.

Ryder emphasized the Pentagon's commitment to transparency in its efforts to study UFOs through the work of AARO.

David Grusch, who worked as an intelligence officer in the United States for 14 years, had previously claimed in July that there were "unidentified and non-human-made vehicles" within the government, based on interviews he conducted with approximately 40 witnesses over more than four years.

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has also established a special commission to investigate unexplained aerial phenomena commonly referred to as "UFOs" among the public.

In the Pentagon's 2022 UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) Report published in January 2023, it was noted that a total of 510 UFO cases had been classified as a result of contributions from various agencies and units within the U.S. military.