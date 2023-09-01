Pentagon launches new website for declassified information on UFOs

The Pentagon said Thursday that it has launched a new website which will provide official declassified information on UFOs, which the government refers to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

During a press briefing, spokesman Pat Ryder said the Defense Department is releasing the website -- www.aaro.mil -- with the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to provide the public with information concerning its efforts to understand and resolve UAPs.

"This website will provide information, including videos and photos, on resolved UAP cases as they're declassified and approved for public release," Ryder told reporters.

"The website's other content includes reporting trends and a frequently-asked-questions section as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases and other resources that the public may find useful," he added.

The Defense Department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO's work on UAPs, said Ryder.

"The website will serve as a one-stop shop for all publicly-available information related to AARO and UAP, and AARO will regularly update the website with its most recent activities and findings as new information is cleared for public release," he added.

In July, a former Air Force intelligence official, David Grusch, said the US government is in possession of UAPs and last week, a group of lawmakers called for the intelligence community to provide information regarding purported secret programs involved in recovering crashed UFOs and engaging in technological reverse engineering.