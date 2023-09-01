Hong Kong shuts down city as super typhoon Saola approaches

Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has announced that, in accordance with adverse weather rules, stock and futures trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be temporarily suspended today.

An announcement from the Hong Kong Observatory stated that as Typhoon Saola approaches the Hong Kong coast, the weather is expected to deteriorate significantly, prompting a "level 3" emergency alert.

This is the first time trading has been halted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since July 17, when Typhoon Talim disrupted operations.

China issued a "red alert" nationwide yesterday as Typhoon Saola, a "category 4" super typhoon with wind speeds of up to 209 kilometers per hour, approached the southeast coast of the country. It is expected to impact the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as well as the eastern coasts of Guangdong and Fujian provinces.