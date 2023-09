The ministry's statement reported that Armenian military units in the Zod region of the Basargeçer province launched kamikaze drone attacks on Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Kelbecer.

It was noted that 2 soldiers were wounded in the attack, and the Azerbaijani army responded in kind in the mentioned direction.

In the same direction, an Azerbaijani soldier had previously been injured due to gunfire from the Armenian military.