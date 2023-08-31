Russia vetoes UN resolution extending Mali sanctions

Russia wielded its veto power on Wednesday to reject a UN Security Council draft resolution aimed at extending sanctions against Mali for an additional year.

During the Security Council session, member states voted on the resolution pertaining to the sanctions regime against Mali and the extension of the authority of the Panel of Experts.

Introduced by France and the United Arab Emirates, the resolution sought to prolong sanctions, encompassing asset freezes and travel restrictions, until Aug. 31, 2024. It also aimed to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts until Sept. 30, 2023.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's representative at the UN, contended that the resolution disregarded the concerns expressed by both Mali and Russia.

Mali's Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, urgently called for the withdrawal of troops of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) from the country during a Security Council session held on June 16.

The Security Council initiated the imposition of a sanctions regime on Mali in 2017.







