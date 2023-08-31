Fan rotor of 1st Turkish turbofan engine displayed at TEKNOFEST

The fan rotor of a Turkish-made turbofan engine has been displayed at the country's largest technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST.

The five-day event kicked off in the capital Ankara on Wednesday featuring air shows, competitions, exhibitions and workshops.

The engine, as a small sized warcraft engine, was designed and developed by the country's state-run firm TAI Engine Industries (TEI).

Mahmut Aksit, head of the firm, said they have completed the preliminary design phase of the engine family and started manufacturing the first prototype engine.

The rotating components are ready and the firm is producing the outer shell now, which could be exhibited in TEKNOFEST's third edition this year in the Aegean city of Izmir, he said.

The first edition of the event for this year was held in Istanbul in April.