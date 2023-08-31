 Contact Us
News World Armenians attack Azerbaijan's Embassy in Lebanon

Armenians attack Azerbaijan's Embassy in Lebanon

Individuals of Armenian origin who staged a demonstration in front of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Beirut attacked the embassy building with bottles containing paint and explosive materials.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 31,2023
Subscribe
ARMENIANS ATTACK AZERBAIJANS EMBASSY IN LEBANON

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its statement regarding the incident, reported that no embassy staff were injured as a result of the attack.

Upon notifying the authorities, law enforcement arrived at the scene, and it was noted that the provocateurs had left the area.

A note has been submitted to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify and detain the perpetrators.

While the security of the embassy is being enhanced, it was announced that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.