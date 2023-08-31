ARMENIANS ATTACK AZERBAIJANS EMBASSY IN LEBANON

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in its statement regarding the incident, reported that no embassy staff were injured as a result of the attack.

Upon notifying the authorities, law enforcement arrived at the scene, and it was noted that the provocateurs had left the area.

A note has been submitted to the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify and detain the perpetrators.

While the security of the embassy is being enhanced, it was announced that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.