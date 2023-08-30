UN chief 'firmly' condemns military coup in Gabon

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres talks at a press conference during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "firmly" condemned the coup attempt in Gabon on Wednesday, according to his spokesman.

Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is "closely" following the situation in Gabon and notes with "deep concern the announcement of the election results amidst reports of serious infringements of fundamental freedoms."

"He firmly condemns the ongoing coup attempt as a means to resolve the post-electoral crisis," he said. "The Secretary-General reaffirms his strong opposition to military coups."

"The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint, engage in an inclusive and meaningful dialogue and ensure that the rule of law and human rights are fully respected," said Dujarric, while noting Guterres' call on the army and security forces to "guarantee the physical integrity of the president of the republic, and his family."

"The United Nations stands by the people of Gabon," he said.

A group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television earlier Wednesday and announced they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the vote.

Bongo has been in power for more than a decade.

Gabon is the latest African country to witness a recent military coup after Niger last month and Mali in 2022.