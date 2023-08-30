Abolishing EU visa liberation would end Kosovo, Serbia dialogue: President

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said Wednesday that a change in the European Union visa regime would bring an end to the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

''I would say that is the way to kill the dialogue once and for all. If anyone wants to end the dialogue, they should introduce those measures and they are punitive measures towards the people of Kosovo. They are not measures against any leader nor against policies but against the people of Kosovo,'' said Osmani.

The EU will abolish the visa regime with Kosovo on Jan. 1.

French President Emanuel Macron, however, warned that the visa policy could be changed for Serbia and Kosovo if Belgrade and Pristina behave responsibly.

Osmani said Kosovo has deservedly met the criteria for visa liberalization.

Kosovo citizens will be able to travel to the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period, without requiring a visa, as of Jan. 1, as part of commitments from France and Germany.

Kosovo and Serbia must reach a final agreement and resolve disputes to move forward with their integration into the EU.

When Pristina declared its independence 15 years ago, most UN member states, including the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye, recognized it as a separate country from Serbia, but Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.