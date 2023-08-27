US House of Representatives members visit Syria’s Azaz

Members of the US House of Representatives visited the city of Azaz in northern Syria on Sunday, according to local sources.

The three-member delegation crossed into Syria through the Oncupinar border gate in Kilis city in southern Türkiye, the sources said.

The delegation's members include Joe Wilson, Victoria Spartz and Dean Phillips.

The US delegation visited the Mohammad Wassim Maaz Hospital in Azaz and the Bab al-Salam camp, where civilians displaced by Syrian regime attacks live, the sources said.









