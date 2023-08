Kenya's Mary Moraa skipped over the line in joy as she won the women's 800 metres world title on Sunday in Budapest, ending Athing Mu's dominance of the event.

The 23-year-old timed 1min 56.03sec with Britain's Keely Hodgkinson having to settle for silver like last year, as she finished in 1:56.34. Mu, the Olympic and defending world champion, finished third in 1:56.61.