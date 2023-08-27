Ukraine says at least 3 dead in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv

In the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, authorities said three people were killed on Sunday in Russian artillery attacks.



The regional military administration in Kherson said a 35-year-old woman was killed and a man injured shortly after noon near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. A few hours later, the prosecutor's office reported another person killed and another injured - this time in Kherson itself.



In a village near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a 39-year-old woman died on Sunday after her house was hit by Russian rocket artillery, the regional military administration reported.



Several regions of Ukraine came under fire from Russian cruise missiles early on Sunday. Ukraine has been fighting to defend itself against Russia's ongoing full-scale military invasion, which was launched in February 2022.











