NASA warns: Earth will plunged into darkness

NASA, which has been studying consecutive solar storms, detected a spot on the surface of the Sun. While it is stated that this spot could engulf the entire world in darkness, experts have provided an exact date range for when the spot's effects will take place.

Published August 23,2023
The American Space and Aviation Center (NASA), which has been studying solar storms for a while, has made a remarkable observation about storms that could plunge the entire world into darkness.

NASA detected a massive spot on the surface of the Sun that could continue to grow over the coming week.

Experts indicate that the cold and dark side of the Sunspot could trigger energetic outbursts capable of disabling Earth's grids.

The precise measurements of the Sunspot cannot be determined for certain. Indeed, the images were captured by NASA's rover Perseverance from a distance of 252 million miles. The Sunspot's effects are expected to last for one week.

According to NASA, deadly solar storms could disable electricity for hours and there might be only 30 minutes to prepare.