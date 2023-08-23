NASA warns: Earth will plunged into darkness

The American Space and Aviation Center (NASA), which has been studying solar storms for a while, has made a remarkable observation about storms that could plunge the entire world into darkness.

NASA detected a massive spot on the surface of the Sun that could continue to grow over the coming week.

Experts indicate that the cold and dark side of the Sunspot could trigger energetic outbursts capable of disabling Earth's grids.

The precise measurements of the Sunspot cannot be determined for certain. Indeed, the images were captured by NASA's rover Perseverance from a distance of 252 million miles. The Sunspot's effects are expected to last for one week.

According to NASA, deadly solar storms could disable electricity for hours and there might be only 30 minutes to prepare.