The death toll in a Russian strike on a school in the Ukrainian village of, in the north-eastern region of Sumy, has risen to four, authorities said Wednesday.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on the school in Romny has increased to four people," Ukraine's interior minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram. Rescuers found the bodies of the "school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian" under the rubble, he added.