'Grain Corridor' message from Vladimir Putin:He declared the condition

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a video message to the BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Putin emphasized the importance of the summit focusing on the recovery of the BRICS economies after the pandemic, increasing the well-being of citizens, and establishing modern industries, efficient transportation, and logistics chains.

Addressing the global economic harm caused by economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries, Putin stated, "The implementation of illegitimate sanctions and the freezing of the assets of sovereign states in violation of the law have a negative impact on the supposedly unshakable norms and rules of free trade and economic standards of the international economy. This directly results in shortages of raw materials, increased unemployment, and the exacerbation of other global issues. Food, agricultural products, and crop prices are rapidly rising, primarily harming these impoverished countries. In these conditions, it is important for BRICS states to strengthen their interaction, achieve concrete results in our joint efforts to ensure economic growth and sustainable development."

Putin also mentioned the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement from which Russia withdrew, stating, "No conditions of the so-called agreement (grain agreement) on lifting sanctions for Russia's exports of grain and fertilizers to the world markets were met. Obligations to Russia were completely ignored. Moreover, they even prevented the free shipping of fertilizers from European ports. However, this humane action should not be subject to any sanctions. Taking into account these facts, since July 18, we have refused to extend this so-called agreement, and Russia is ready to return to the Grain Agreement if Russia's obligations are actually fulfilled."

Putin further expressed that Russia has plans for free grain shipments to impoverished African countries, and negotiations on this matter are nearing completion. He emphasized Russia's willingness for closer cooperation to ensure the reliable and uninterrupted supply of food and energy resources.