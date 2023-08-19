Ukrainian defence minister: Pilot F-16 training already started

The planned delivery of Western F-16 fighter jets is likely to take months - but according to information from Kiev, the training of Ukrainian pilots has already begun.



"Training has already started," Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the TV channel 24 Kanal on Saturday.



Ukrainian engineers and technicians are also receiving training, the report said. Reznikov did not say where training is taking place.



Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed to deliver F-16s to Ukraine and to train Ukrainian pilots. However, since it is a weapon system from the United States, the delivery required Washington's approval.



The US government said on Thursday that it wanted to enable Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer the F-16s quickly. Nevertheless, it will probably take several months before the aircraft can actually be delivered.

