Syrians in Iraqi refugee camps wait for assistance

Syrians who fled the civil war and are now staying in refugee camps in Iraq are desperate for help as they cannot return to their homes because terrorists from the PKK, and its offshoots including YPG, have occupied the region.

There are 115,000 Syrian asylum seekers in Duhok, according to authorities. The city has some 20 refugee camps in which the Syrian refugees are waiting for help, living under harsh conditions.

Syrian refugee Dilyar Dara, a resident in one of the camps, told Anadolu that most of the young people in the camps are in need of help. "They need a job but there are none available inside the camp, and aid agencies are not helping," she said.

Some patients need medical assistance, but to no avail, Dara added.

Imad Misho, another camp resident, said he has been living in this camp for about 10 years. "One day, if the situation in Syria improves, if the political problems are solved, if the armed groups are eliminated, we can return to our country," he said.

Zana Muhammed, the camp manager, said many aid organizations have stopped their work since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.