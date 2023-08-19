TURKISH DEFENDER MERIH DEMIRAL JOINS SAUDI ARABIAS AL-AHLI ON 3-YEAR CONTRACT

Türkiye's Merih Demiral on Saturday said he moved to Saudi football club Al-Ahli from Italy's Atalanta, signing a three-year contract.

"I don't like to lose. I want my team to be always at the top. Our fans turn any stadium into a burning volcano. I watched their show in the first game and I got really impressed," Demiral said in a video message on X, formerly Twitter.

"I can't wait to play for them. I'm Merih Demiral. I'm ready to fight."

"Merhaba, Demiral! Our new warrior," tweeted the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League club.

The 25-year-old has also played for Fenerbahce, Alcanenense, Sporting CP, Juventus, and the Turkish national team.

Al-Ahli are run by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle. They have also signed stars such as Edouard Mendy, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino.