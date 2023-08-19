Turkish president to visit Hungary for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a one-day visit to Hungary on Sunday to attend the country's founding day celebrations.

Upon the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erdoğan will also attend the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in statement.

During the visit, Erdoğan and Orban will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Erdoğan is also expected to hold talks with other counterparts, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who will participate in the celebrations and events, according to the statement.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.