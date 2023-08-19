Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Sweden with wife

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Sweden together with his wife Olena Zelenska on Saturday.



At a press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the Ukrainian president thanked the Scandinavian country for its support and condemned the most recent deadly Russian missile attack, this one on the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine that caused several deaths and many injuries.



According to Kristersson, the two signed a memorandum of understanding on joint production, training and maintenance of the Combat Vehicle 90, a Swedish tank.



"Ukraine is fighting for us, for all European democracies," Kristersson said. He did not address Zelensky's demand for the delivery of the Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft.



However, Denmark and the Netherlands had already declared their willingness to supply the F-16 fighter jet, which originated in the United States.



Within NATO, a coalition led by the two countries formed in the summer to train Ukrainian pilots to use the F-16. Belgium and Norway are also considered possible suppliers of the US jets.



Zelensky announced that as early as Sunday he would hold "negotiations with other countries that support [Ukraine] to deliver the equipment necessary for [Ukraine] to win this war."



Whether Zelensky planned to visit other Nordic countries was not officially confirmed at first. According to the Swedish news agency TT, however, Denmark was preparing for a visit.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had previously announced that she would visit the Skrydstrup airbase on Sunday at 3 pm (1300 GMT) together with Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The Danish F-16s are stationed there.



Besides Kristersson, Zelensky also plans to meet King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia as well as members of parliament, he wrote on Saturday on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



The topics to be discussed include military cooperation and Ukraine's prospects for joining the European Union, he added.



"[My wife] and I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for almost 18 months now.



Sweden, for its part, has decided to join NATO in the face of Russia's act of aggression.



