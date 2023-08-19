German deportations in first half of year increased by nearly 27%

The number of deportations from Germany rose by nearly 27% in the first half of this year compared to the same time period in 2022, according to information produced from a parliamentary inquiry by the Left Party to the German Interior Ministry.



This amounts to 7,861 deportations in the first half, according to the information, first reported by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Saturday.



Of those deported, 1,664 were women, and 1,375 were minors.



According to the data, people with Georgian citizenship were most frequently deported (705), followed by North Macedonians (665), Afghans (659), and Turks (525).



People whose asylum applications are rejected or whose visas or residence permits have expired must leave Germany. The immigration authorities must carry out their deportation if there are no hindering factors such as illness or other grounds for temporary suspension. However, these deportations often fail.



According to the information, 520 deportation attempts had to be aborted in the first half of the year. The most common reasons were resistance from those affected, refusal by the pilot or airline, and refusal by the federal police to take custody.



The migration policy spokeswoman for the Left Party, Clara Bünger, who submitted the inquiry, criticized the increased number of deportations.



"All too often, this forces people back to places where they face war, extreme poverty, and hopelessness under the threat or use of violence. This is irresponsible."



