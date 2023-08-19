Bulgarian top diplomat to arrive in Türkiye next week

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Aug. 22 for talks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his counterpart Mariya Gabriel will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU ties, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers will also exchange views on the current regional and international developments, it added.

Enjoying friendly and neighborly relations, Türkiye supported the integration of Bulgaria with the Euro-Atlantic institutions.

Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004 and became a member of the EU in 2007.